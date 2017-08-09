About Hungary beta

Hungary offers asylum to Iranian Christian woman being expelled from Sweden

Sweden is about to deport Aideen Strandsson after her request for asylum has been rejected for a second time

Hungary has offered asylum to an Iranian Christian woman who is being expelled from Sweden, Zsolt Semjén, Deputy Prime Minister, has said.

According to Magyar Idők. Sweden is about to deport Aideen Strandsson after her request for asylum has been rejected for a second time.

The newspaper states that Strandsson has converted to Christianity and this could put her life in danger if she were to return back home.

The Deputy Prime Minister said Hungary does not send any asylum seeker to countries where their ethnic, religious or political background may put them in harm’s way.

Strandsson would be welcome to stay in Hungary pending the favourable outcome of procedures such as national security checks, Deputy PM Semjen said.

“We have always differentiated between economic migrants and real refugees. We’ll protect Hungary from a migrant invasion but help all those in real danger,” Deputy PM Semjén said.

“Christians integrate easily into the Christian European culture, unlike Muslims who have no intention of integrating,” he said.

Strandsson was publicly baptised shortly after arriving to Sweden in 2014, which is a bold move because public conversion can lead to retaliation from the Muslim community.

According to reports, her deportation would be in contravention of international agreements such as the Geneva Convention.