About Hungary beta

Justice Minister: Brussels is trying to destroy traditional values

Judit Varga said on Saturday that Brussels is trying to destroy traditional values by using rule-of-law blackmail and sanctions.

Subscribe to the latest news about the coronavirus in Hungary!

Justice Minister Judit Varga said on Saturday that Brussels is trying to destroy traditional values by using rule-of-law blackmail and sanctions.

In a post on Facebook responding to statements in the press by Vera Jourova, the Vice President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency, Minister Varga said Jourova had put political pressure on the EU court, “practically instructing” the judicial body by “expressing her expectations” on a ruling concerning a conditionality mechanism.

Hungary, together with Poland, is challenging the conditionality mechanism that would penalise European Union member states for rule-of-law violations that affect the management of EU funding. Minister Varga called on left-liberal politicians to stop blackmailing states that support traditional values.

The minister added that communities rather than individuals, independent nation states rather than multiculturalism, and traditional male-female roles rather than hundreds of genders represent these values.

Photo credit: Facebook/Varga Judit