About Hungary beta

State Secretary: Hungary’s family policy “holds enormous potential”

The Hungarian government has made it a goal to help couples facing infertility.

Katalin Novák, the state secretary for youth and family affairs, has said Hungary’s family policy “holds enormous potential”.

Speaking with Magyar Hírlap, Novák said there are about 150,000 couples in Hungary who want to have children but cannot due to health reasons. The government has therefore made it a goal to help couples facing infertility.

The state secretary said the measures enacted in this area have included raising subsidies allocated to infertility drugs and the government plans to expand the range of subsidized drugs and medical examinations relating to the problem.

Novák noted that up until now the government has funded five implantations. She added that this has been amended in a way that will see the government finance a further four implantations for each additional child.

The state secretary also noted that mothers with at least four children will be exempt from personal income tax under the next phase of the government’s family protection action plan. Grandparents will also be eligible to a child-care fee.

The state secretary also announced that the government will draft a child protection action plan next year.